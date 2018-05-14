S. Korean president hails DPRK's plan to disclose dismantling of nuke test site to world

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Monday hailed the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s plan to transparently display the dismantling of its nuclear test site to the international community, calling it a start towards denuclearization.
Moon made the remarks during a meeting with his senior secretaries, according to the presidential Blue House.
"(I) highly evaluate and welcome North Korea
(DPRK)'s (decision) to transparently make open the dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site to the international society after releasing US detainees," said Moon.
Moon said it was an initial act toward the DPRK's complete denuclearization.
The DPRK released three US citizens held in the country, who returned home last week with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Pyongyang announced plans over the weekend to dismantle the Punggye-ri underground nuclear test site.
The DPRK invited journalists from five countries of South Korea, China, the United States, Russia and Britain to witness the dismantling.
The DPRK's announcement came ahead of the scheduled summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, which is set to be held in Singapore on June 12.