Artist captures memories of Chinese opera in new sculpture exhibition at National Center for Performing Arts

Untitled landscape sculpture by artist Yu Zuokun Photo: Courtesy of Yu Zuokun

Artist Yu Zuokun Photo: Courtesy of Yu Zuokun

Zhao Yun by Yu Zuokun Photo: Courtesy of Yu Zuokun

From the Monkey King, one of the most well-known fictional characters around the world, to Zhao Yun, the fearless general and warrior from China's Three Kingdoms period (220-280)… characters both fictional and historic come to life under the hands of Chinese artist Yu Zuokun.Yu has been showcasing a series of Peking Opera inspired sculptures as well as some new works at the National Center for the Performing Arts."They all come from my childhood memories about opera, which took up a lot of my spare time when growing up in my village," he told the Global Times on Monday when talking about his exhibition Peking Opera Charm.Yu said that appreciating amateur opera performances on simple stages was the only source of entertainment for him and the other children while growing up in a small village in East China's Fujian Province.Yu decided to put all of his best memories about these operas in his works, such as an intricate sculpture of Yang Guifei, one of the Four Beauties of Ancient China."Most of my works were inspired by my life experience. What I want to create comes out of the bottom of my heart, so I don't have to think too much about what it will look like," said he.Taking his Zhao Yun sculpture as an example, the traditional image of this figure in China sees him wear a suit of white armor, yet Yu dresses him in black to make Zhao seem more mighty and sedate.The dozens of works on display cover the artist's art career over the past 20 years."Although I created a number of works each year, I only keep one or two, the best ones; those that record exactly what I want to express," he explained, adding that he is also willing to try new subjects.A giant landscape sculpture that is displayed at the exhibition's entrance is one of his new works, and represents something that he hopes to continue in the future.The exhibition is scheduled to come to an end on Saturday.