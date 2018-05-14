'Splendid China' concert to mark the 30th anniversary of Hainan Province

Pipa player Zhao Cong Photo: Courtesy of the China National Traditional Orchestra

The China National Traditional Orchestra will work with local Hainan cultural organizations to stage a large traditional orchestra performance to mark the 30th anniversary of the tropical island being lifted to the status of province, the troupe announced on Friday.The Splendid China concert, which will make its debut in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, on May 30-31 and return to Beijing's National Center for the Performing Arts on June 15, will feature a number of songs themed after Hainan's tropical atmosphere, said troupe director Xi Qiang.According to Xi, members of the troupe visited Hainan two years ago in search of inspiration. During that time, they lived with local people of the Li ethnic minority group in order to research their traditional music. Songs that resulted from the trip include "Ode to Hainan" and "I Love Wuzhi Mountain."Renowned musician Feng Mantian will also play his signature instrument, the Chinese plucked string instrument known as the zhongruan.