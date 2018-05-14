Scenery of rose farm in Isparta, western Turkey

Tourists take selfie with roses at a rose farm in Isparta, western Turkey, May 13, 2018. Isparta rose has entered harvest season since this month, attracting thousands of tourists to visit rose farms. (Xinhua/Qin Yanyang)


 

A villager picks roses at a rose farm in Isparta, western Turkey, May 13, 2018. Isparta rose has entered harvest season since this month, attracting thousands of tourists to visit rose farms. (Xinhua/Qin Yanyang)


 

Photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows a blooming rose in Isparta, western Turkey. Isparta rose has entered harvest season since this month, attracting thousands of tourists to visit rose farms. (Xinhua/Qin Yanyang)


 

A tourist shows roses at a rose farm in Isparta, western Turkey, May 13, 2018. Isparta rose has entered harvest season since this month, attracting thousands of tourists to visit rose farms. (Xinhua/Qin Yanyang)


 

Photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows the scenery of a rose farm in Isparta, western Turkey. Isparta rose has entered harvest season since this month, attracting thousands of tourists to visit rose farms. (Xinhua/Qin Yanyang)


 

A villager shows a handmade rose wreath in Isparta, western Turkey, May 13, 2018. Isparta rose has entered harvest season since this month, attracting thousands of tourists to visit rose farms. (Xinhua/Qin Yanyang)


 

