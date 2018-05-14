Long-table banquet at tourism festival

A long-table banquet held during a tourism festival at the Baodu Village scenic area in Luoyang City, Central China’s Henan Province, May 13, 2018. Baodu Village mainly shows the folk culture in western Henan and the charm of ancient buildings. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhongju)

A long-table banquet held during a tourism festival at the Baodu Village scenic area in Luoyang City, Central China’s Henan Province, May 13, 2018. Baodu Village mainly shows the folk culture in western Henan and the charm of ancient buildings. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhongju)

A long-table banquet held during a tourism festival at the Baodu Village scenic area in Luoyang City, Central China’s Henan Province, May 13, 2018. Baodu Village mainly shows the folk culture in western Henan and the charm of ancient buildings. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhongju)

A long-table banquet held during a tourism festival at the Baodu Village scenic area in Luoyang City, Central China’s Henan Province, May 13, 2018. Baodu Village mainly shows the folk culture in western Henan and the charm of ancient buildings. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhongju)

A long-table banquet held during a tourism festival at the Baodu Village scenic area in Luoyang City, Central China’s Henan Province, May 13, 2018. Baodu Village mainly shows the folk culture in western Henan and the charm of ancient buildings. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhongju)