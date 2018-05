The Guantang Bridge, one of the world's longest arched bridges, is under construction in Liuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The main body of the steel bridge, weighing 5,885 tons, was completed on Monday. The total length of the bridge is 1,155.5 meters, with the section above the river spanning 462 meters. The foundation of the bridge carries the massive horizontal thrust of about 17,500 tons from the arch, breaking a world record.