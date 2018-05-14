Mainland stocks aided by easing trade frictions

Chinese mainland stocks rose on Monday on signs that the US and China were toning down their trade war rhetoric, after US President Donald Trump pledged to help ZTE Corp "get back into business," potentially reversing earlier sanctions against the Chinese telecom company.



The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.94 percent to 3,909.29 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.34 percent to 3,174.03 points.



Stocks were also aided by excitement toward MSCI's China A-share inclusion.



MSCI will include about 230 Chinese companies into its emerging market benchmark on June 1 and a list of the new constituents will be announced soon.



The financial sector sub-index was higher by 0.79 percent, the consumer staples sector up 2.81 percent, the real estate index up 0.09 percent and the healthcare sub-index up 0.88 percent.



The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.35 percent, while the start-up board ChiNext index was down 0.21 percent.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Henan Ancai Hi-tech Co up 10.04 percent, followed by Changzhou Shenli Electrical Machine Incorporated Co gaining 10.03 percent and Zhejiang Dibay Electric Co up by 10.02 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Qingdao Copton Technology Co down 10.02 percent, followed by HangZhou Nbond Nonwovens Co falling 10.01 percent and Shanghai Wondertek Software Co down by 10.01 percent.





