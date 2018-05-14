Chinese insurers turn to shadow lenders for higher returns

Chinese insurers are channeling funds through shadow lenders to real estate and local government infrastructure projects in a bid to boost returns, according to six insurance and trust sources.



The practice is undermining the Chinese government's efforts to cut local debt risks and curb a property bubble.



The amount insurers have allocated to alternative assets - trusts, asset management plans and bank wealth management products - has surged rapidly since authorities relaxed investment rules in 2012.



Analysts warn that the complex and opaque structure of such products makes it difficult for insurers to see the ultimate borrowers and to then gauge their real exposure - a risk magnified by the long investment periods involved.



China's banking and insurance regulator did not respond to a request for comment.



Insurers are allowed to allocate up to 55 percent of total invested assets in alternative investments. Those investments accounted for 40 percent of invested assets in 2017, but the number has risen sharply in recent years. In 2012, the proportion was 9 percent.



Of the 40 percent recorded in 2017, the largest proportion was in debt investments, where the funds mostly end up as loans to infrastructure and real estate projects, a Reuters analysis of insurance asset management product data shows.



In the three years to the end of 2017, insurers' investments in loans for infrastructure nearly tripled, and nearly doubled for real estate.



Higher yields are the main attraction for insurers. Trust products posted average returns of 9.42 percent at the end of 2017, while those on top-rated Chinese corporate bonds were around 5 percent, market data shows.





