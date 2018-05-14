Chinese pilot lands plane after mid-air windshield blowout

A brave pilot landed a plane carrying 119 passengers after one of its windshield panels blew out over Southwest China.



Sichuan Airlines flight 3U8633 from Chongqing made a successful emergency landing at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on Tuesday morning.



Captain Liu Chuanjian managed to keep his cool as - 40 C winds blasted through the opening at 32,000 feet, media reported.



"It happened as the flight attendants were serving our meals. People were shocked," a passenger on board Llasa-bound flight told cq.cqnews.net.



There was a feeling of weightlessness as many screamed, cried and vomited, the passenger said.



A total of nine crew members were also on the plane.



Images show the passengers in oxygen masks as the plane landed. Luggage and food was strewn about the cabin.



While no injuries were reported for passengers, the co-pilot and a flight attendant were treated for minor injuries.



Miraculously, Liu was not visibly injured. However, he will undergo medical exams.



Liu, who had served in the military before joining Sichuan Airlines in 2006, is being hailed as a hero on Chinese social media.



"I've got to say, this captain is awesome! This is what heroes are made of! He saved a plane full of lives," said Sina Weibo user "youfanlideyouhuijuan."



Global Times



