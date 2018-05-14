Man fined for using same license plate on four vehicles

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"I thought it was no big deal to use the same license plate on different cars."A local resident surnamed Chen was fined 15,000 yuan ($2,367) and had 36 points deducted from his license for using the same car plate on four different luxury cars, Knews reported Monday. Chen tried to defend himself by explaining to the police that his compound's garage recognition system could only recognize his Audi, which was being repaired. So he installed the same plate on his new Land Rover and also his friends' Porsche and Mercedes-Benz before he drove them into and out of his compound to evade parking fees. Chen also has other traffic violations that he had not dealt with.