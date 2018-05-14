Missing 11-year-old Filipino expat found

A missing 11-year-old Filipino girl was found Monday, one day after she lost contact with her family in Jinqiao, Pudong New Area Sunday, her mother Sharon Evangelio confirmed with the Global Times.



A notice with three pictures of the girl, named Patrisha, went viral on social media among expats Sunday, seeking clues about the missing girl. According to the notice, she wore an orange T-shirt on the day she went missing.



When contacted by the Global Times Monday, Evangelio confirmed that her daughter had been found and that the family were at the police station for an investigation.

