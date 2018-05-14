As Kim's security is paramount, China is willing to help: analyst

China is willing to offer security and plane maintenance assistance to ensure a smooth summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore next month, analysts said.



"When Kim flies to Singapore for the summit, a considerable part of his flight will be in Chinese airspace. China will give its best effort to make sure his flight is safe and secure, given the traditional friendship between the two countries and the significance of the summit," Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



"However, a more ideal option would be for the North Korean side to make a short stop in China for refueling and plane maintenance to guarantee the plane's safety," Lü said, listing Fuzhou, capital of East China's Fujian Province, as one potential stop.



Kim's official plane is a remodeled version of the Soviet-made IL-62. North Korea calls it Chammae-1, named after the goshawk, North Korea's national bird.



South Korean media said the plane can fly at a maximum speed of 900 kilometers per hour and carry about 200 people. Its maximum range is about 9,200 kilometers.



Although a flight from Pyongyang to Singapore is around 4,700 kilometers, which is within the plane's flight range, the Chammae-1 has reportedly never flown that far.



Given North Korea's unique political structure, Kim Jong-un's security can never be overstated, Lü said. "Despite its neutrality, Singapore is in US' de facto orbit. I believe the US will also provide security support," he said.



To some extent, Kim's security could pose a bigger challenge for Singapore than hosting Trump.



Kim flew to Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on May 7 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Before his Dalian trip, no North Korean leader had publicly gone abroad by air since Kim's grandfather, North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, flew to the Soviet Union in 1986.

Security arrangements



The exact location of the historic Kim-Trump summit has yet to be released, but Singapore-based newspaper the Straits Times named the Shangri-La Hotel and Marina Bay Sands as two possible venues.



Both hotels are fully booked on June 12, the scheduled date for the summit. Security at the Shangri-la Hotel has been tested since 2002 as the venue of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, which will be held from June 1 to 3 this year.



Xi and former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou also met at Shangri-La Hotel in 2015, further bolstering the hotel's reputation as a top choice for high-level meetings.



Marina Bay Sands, on the other hand, is owned by Sheldon Adelson, a mega-donor for the US Republican Party, and is able to host a large number of diplomatic and security personnel.



Analysts said North Korea may dispatch their security personnel to Singapore earlier than usual.



"Usually before a North Korean leader embarks on a foreign visit, Pyongyang will notify the relevant country half a month earlier and dispatch personnel from a specific bureau in charge of the North Korean leader's security. These personnel will conduct thorough security inspections, including accommodations and transportation," Lü said.



"Since Kim Jong-un and his father Kim Jong-il have never visited Singapore, it is likely that Pyongyang will send security personnel earlier than usual," Lü noted.