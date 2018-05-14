Newborn in critical condition after ambulance driver gets lost taking ‘shortcut’

A newborn suffered brain damage and remains in critical condition after an ambulance in East China got lost while en route to the hospital.



The tragic blunder involved driving hours out of the way and a stopover as the newborn was starved for oxygen, media reported.



Soon after the baby's birth on April 30, doctors at a hospital outside Nanjing, Jiangsu Province diagnosed the infant surnamed Lin with hypoxia, or lack of oxygen to the brain.



They ordered the newborn to be transferred to Nanjing Jiangning Hospital, a 50-kilometer distance.



After picking up the baby and family, however, the ambulance driver dispatched by the hospital headed south - the exact opposite direction.



Tragically, what should have been a one-hour trip instead took five hours.



The delay resulted in irreversible brain damage, doctors later said.



"We should have driven north according to the map," said the infant's grandfather, who had ridden in the passenger's seat. "I had told the driver but he said he said he was taking a shortcut."



It was not until 50 kilometers later that the driver realized his mistake.



With precious minutes being wasted, the grandfather had to direct the driver to another nearby hospital as the infants' condition worsened.



There the newborn was given oxygen while the Lin family arranged for another ambulance to take them to Nanjing Children's Hospital (NCH).



The newborn arrived at 11 pm, five hours after they left the first hospital.



Doctors at NCH later diagnosed the baby with pneumonia and brain damage resulting from lack of oxygen.



The infant Lin is in critical condition and being monitored at the hospital.



The Lin family has since called the driver's credentials into question. It was not reported if they plan to sue.



Jiangning Hospital, who dispatched the driver, has yet to comment.



Jiangsu TV

Newspaper headline: Newborn critical after ambulance driver gets lost



