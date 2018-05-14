Indian exam women have sleeves cut to stop cheating

An Indian college has been banned from conducting examinations after it cut off the sleeves of women candidates for nursing tests to prevent cheating, officials said Monday.



Video shown on Indian TV showed staff at the school using scissors and razor blades to slash the women's sleeves before allowing them into the exam building on Sunday.



Many of the women can be seen carrying the ripped-off sleeves into the exam hall as dozens of police stand guard outside in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar state.



The act sparked protests outside other exam centers and complaints on social media.



District education officer Lalan Prasad Singh said the sleeves were cut to protect the candidates but added that a probe has been launched to find who was responsible.



AFP

