The housekeeping companies organized 20 ayi (housekeepers) over the weekend to provide free three-hour services for senior residents, including retired workers, Laodong Daily reported. This week, more housekeepers will provide free hourly services for the needy. The city aims to build up a service brand for "Shanghai ayi" in order to enhance housekeepers' service capability and quality through about 6 months of professional training. Illustration: Chen Xia/GT