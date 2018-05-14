AIIB making efforts to assist infrastructure projects in South Asia: official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/14 20:41:18





Alexander made the remarks in a recent interview. He highlighted the important role that infrastructure investment had played in the development of some economies in Asia in the 1980s.



"It's no coincidence that the Indian government has made improving the infrastructure of India a very important priority because it's really crucial for a country to develop economically," he noted.



The third annual meeting of the AIIB's board of governors will be held here in June.



The first annual meeting was held in Beijing in 2016. The second meeting was launched in South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju in 2017.



Officially launched in January 2016, the Beijing-based AIIB is a multilateral development bank initiated by China and supported by a wide range of countries and regions, which will provide financing for infrastructure improvement in Asia.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ( AIIB ) is making efforts to help mobilize more finance for infrastructure projects in South Asia, AIIB Vice President and Corporate Secretary Danny Alexander said.Alexander made the remarks in a recent interview. He highlighted the important role that infrastructure investment had played in the development of some economies in Asia in the 1980s."It's no coincidence that the Indian government has made improving the infrastructure of India a very important priority because it's really crucial for a country to develop economically," he noted.The third annual meeting of the AIIB's board of governors will be held here in June.The first annual meeting was held in Beijing in 2016. The second meeting was launched in South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju in 2017.Officially launched in January 2016, the Beijing-based AIIB is a multilateral development bank initiated by China and supported by a wide range of countries and regions, which will provide financing for infrastructure improvement in Asia.