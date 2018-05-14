Myanmar reinforces efforts to enlist ancient city into world heritage list

A two-day photo exhibition is underway at the National Museum in Myanmar's Yangon as part of its reinforced effort to put Bagan, an ancient city of Myanmar, into the world heritage list, Myanmar News Agency reported Monday.



Calling for protection and preservation of the ancient cultural heritage through all-inclusive participation, the exhibition titled "Bagan From the Heart" and began on Sunday, aims to domestically and internationally showcase the grand ancient edifices with their uniqueness in architectural design and magnificent artifacts along with the natural scenery, traditional festivals and social lives of the Bagan ancient cultural zone.



Co-sponsored by the Department of Archaeology, National Museum and Library and Myanmar Photographers Association, the exhibition involved the attendance of Myanmar Minister of Religious Affairs and Culture Thura U Aung Ko and the resident representative of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).



Myanmar has been striving for enlisting the famous ancient city of Bagan as one of the world's cultural heritages lying in the central part of the country with thousands of religious edifices and pagodas.



Cooperation is being made with intellectuals and technicians for the maintenance of Bagan which has dignity and value for being a world heritage if enlisted.



While working for the listing of Bagan Archaeological Zone in the World Cultural Heritage, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake destroyed some religious edifices and pagodas on Aug 24 last year and the restoration works were being done by experts to maintain their original shape, form and value.

