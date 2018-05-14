Hainan free trade boost

South China's Hainan Province will implement in the free trade zone encompassing all of Hainan island all the pilot free trade policies being implemented in the existing free trade zones across China, according to China News service on Monday.



The Hainan government plans to achieve important advances in the development of the Hainan Free Trade Zone by 2020.



The provincial government of Hainan also announced it will eliminate restrictions for foreign investors in some important sectors, without giving details. It will also push other reforms such as pre-establishment national treatment and a negative list management system for foreign investors.

