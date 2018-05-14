Qualcomm deal update

China has resumed its review of US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc's proposed $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors NV, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.



China's commerce ministry has been asked to speed up the review of the deal and Qualcomm's proposed remedies to protect local companies, Bloomberg reported, adding that local firms have voiced concerns the deal would extend Qualcomm's patent licensing business into areas such as mobile payments and autonomous driving.



It did not say who had asked the ministry to speed up the review, or what Qualcomm had proposed.





