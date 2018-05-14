Federer replaces Nadal as No.1, Djokovic on the slide

Rafael Nadal's surprise quarterfinal exit at the Madrid Masters has seen the Spaniard replaced as world No.1 by Roger Federer in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday.



Former world No.1 Novak Djokovic slipped six places to 18th after his second-round defeat in Madrid, his lowest ranking since October 2006.



Madrid winner Alexander Zverev remains in third, but the man he beat in Sunday's final, Dominic Thiem, dropped a place to eighth despite knocking out Nadal on his way to facing Zverev.



Thiem saw off Kevin Anderson in the semifinals and it is the South African who inherits his seventh spot, the 31-year-old's highest-ever ranking.



The highest mover in the men's charts is Madrid semifinalist Denis Shapovalov with the Russian teenager jumping 14 rungs to a best-ever 29th.



On the women's side, Czech Petra Kvitova jumped two spots to eighth in the ­latest WTA rankings after beating Kiki Bertens to win the Madrid Open for the third time on Saturday.



Losing Madrid finalist Bertens shot up five places to 15th, while Russian Maria Sharapova's quarterfinal showing meant she went up 12 spots to 40th in the rankings headed by Romania's Simona Halep, Dane Caroline Wozniacki and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza.



