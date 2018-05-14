28 killed, over 1,600 injured in Gaza clashes with Israeli soldiers

Twenty-eight Palestinians were killed and over 1,600 others injured Monday during heavy confrontations between hundreds of angry Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel, medics said.



Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza said in a short text message sent to reporters that 28 Palestinian demonstrators were killed and 1,693 others injured, with about half of them injured by Israeli live gunshots in eastern Gaza Strip.



Eyewitnesses said that hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators cut barbed wire of border fence between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel and managed to enter into Israel. Some of them burned tires.



Monday's protests were organized by the National Commission of the Great Marches of Return in eastern Gaza Strip, which have been going on since March 30. The anti-Israel rallies were also against moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.



The protests coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel's declaration of independence, a day before the Palestinians' Nakba Day, or "Day of Catastrophe."

