Congo Ebola outbreak kills 19, others suspected of being infected: WHO

The Democratic Republic of Congo reported 39 suspected, probable or confirmed cases of Ebola between April 4 and May 13, including 19 deaths, the World Health Organization said on Monday.



It said 393 people who identified as contacts of Ebola patients were being followed up. Information about the outbreak in Bikoro, Iboko and Wangata health zones in Equateur province was still limited, the WHO said in a statement.



At present the outbreak did not meet the criteria for declaring a "public health event of international concern," which would trigger the formation of an emergency WHO committee.



The Democratic Republic of Congo and UN agencies began deploying emergency teams of specialists over the weekend to try to prevent the spread of an Ebola epidemic, they said on Sunday.



The World Health Organization obtained 4,000 doses of an experimental Ebola vaccine and was preparing for deployment in Congo, its Africa director, Matshidiso Moeti, told Reuters by telephone on Sunday. Only two cases have so far been confirmed in a laboratory.



The latest suspected case was reported on Friday in the northwestern province of Equateur, which Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga visited on Saturday with officials from the WHO and UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).



President Joseph Kabila also met WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Kinshasa on Sunday.



Moeti said 362 contacts had been traced of those who had fallen sick - a necessary precursor to deploying the vaccines. She added that two of those contacts had got to the provincial capital, Mbandaka. The biggest worry since the epidemic was identified has been that it could spread there.



"We're concerned because this is a city of 1 million people," she said.



"It is evident that two or three months earlier, some cases of hemorrhagic fever and some deaths occurred," Moeti said.



Officials are racing to prevent the virus from spreading out of control, as happened in West Africa from 2014 to 2016, when Ebola killed more than 11,300 people.





