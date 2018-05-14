Catalan lawmakers prepare to appoint new hardline leader

The Catalan parliament prepared Monday to elect fiercely pro-secession candidate Quim Torra as the region's new leader, who promised to keep fighting for an independent republic.



In a pre-vote speech to lawmakers Monday morning, Torra said he would respect the result of an independence referendum that took place on October 1 despite a court ban and would fight to "build an independent state in the form of a republic."



Catalan separatist authorities said 90 percent of the 2.2 million people who cast their ballot in the referendum - out of 5.5 million eligible voters - opted to break from Spain.



Torra's appointment as president is all but assured after the far-left radical pro-independence CUP party said it would abstain from Monday's parliamentary vote, rather than cast their ballot against him.



This will leave father-of-three Torra with the simple majority needed to be elected and paves the way for a new government after months of political limbo.



This in turn will lift emergency direct rule imposed by Madrid on October 27 after the majority separatist parliament made a short-lived unilateral declaration of independence.



Analysts warned the road ahead would be a rocky one, however, with politicians and voters split on the merits of trying to leave Spain.



Torra was handpicked as a candidate by deposed leader Carles Puigdemont, who was shown Monday on Catalan television following Torra's speech on a laptop from Germany where he is free under bail pending a court decision on whether to extradite him to Spain.



He faces jail on rebellion charges for last year's secession bid if he returns.



In an interview Saturday with Italian daily La Stampa, Puigdemont said Torra, as his designated successor, "takes power in provisional conditions and he is aware of that. From October 27, he will be able to call new elections."



Ines Arrimadas, leader in Catalonia of the centrist, anti-independence Ciudadanos party, has charged Torra is a mere "puppet" for Puigdemont.





