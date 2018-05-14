US opens embassy in Jerusalem

Deadliest day in years as 37 Palestinians killed in clashes

The ceremony to inaugurate the US' controversial embassy in Jerusalem began on Monday after deadly clashes along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel earlier in the day.



The ceremony moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem began with the US national anthem.



US ambassador to Israel David Friedman then spoke and President Donald Trump was given a standing ovation when he mentioned him.



Friedman referred to the embassy's location as "Jerusalem, Israel" drawing wild applause.



Violent clashes erupted along the Gaza Strip's border ahead of the ceremony, leaving 37 Palestinians dead from Israeli fire and hundreds wounded in the conflict's bloodiest day in years.



The clashes took place as a White House delegation and Israeli officials gathered for the embassy inauguration ceremony in Jerusalem. It was the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war.



The dead included a 14-year-old, according to the Gazan health ministry, which also provided the overall death toll.



Tens of thousands had gathered near the border in protest while smaller numbers of stone-throwing Palestinians approached the fence and sought to break through, with Israeli snipers positioned on the other side.



Crowds built throughout the day in the Palestinian enclave less than 100 kilometers from Jerusalem and sealed off from Israel by a blockade.



Israel's military said "over 35,000 Palestinians are currently taking part in violent riots in 12 locations along the Gaza Strip security fence."



"The rioters are hurling firebombs and explosive devices toward the security fence and [Israeli] forces, and are burning tyres, throwing rocks and launching flaming objects in order to ignite fires in Israeli territory and harm [Israeli] troops." It said soldiers were responding with "riot dispersal means and fire."



The Palestinian Authority government based in the occupied West Bank accused Israel of committing a "terrible massacre."



The inauguration that follows US President Donald Trump's deeply controversial December 6 recognition of the disputed city as Israel's capital also comes at a time of heightened regional tensions.



In a tweet on Monday, Trump hailed the embassy opening as "a great day for Israel."



It follows Trump's announcement last week that the US is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and Israeli strikes two days later on dozens of Iranian targets in Syria.



Those strikes came after rocket fire toward Israeli forces in the occupied Golan Heights that Israel blamed on Iran.





