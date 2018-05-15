Red Cross official calls for avoiding casualties in Gaza mass protests

Head of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) sub-delegation in Gaza, Gilan Devorn, on Monday called for avoiding losses and casualties among Palestinians joining mass protests against Israel in eastern Gaza Strip.



"We call on all parties to take all feasible precautions to minimize civilian casualties and avoid causing losses and casualties," Devorn told a news conference at Shiffa Hospital in Gaza.



The director of the ICRC warned that hospitals in the Gaza Strip have been seriously weakened by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and need support.



Clashes broke out earlier Monday in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel between hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers. Young men threw stones and Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and live ammunition to disperse them.



The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a short press note sent to reporters that 28 Palestinians were injured in eastern Gaza Strip, with 22 of them injured by live ammunition, adding that they were taken to hospitals in Gaza for medical treatment.



The National Commission for the marches in Gaza called earlier for the largest ever masses of protests and rallies in eastern Gaza Strip. They called Monday the day of "passage."



Since March 30, when the marches of return started, the Israeli army has killed 49 Palestinians and wounded more than 8,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry official figures.

