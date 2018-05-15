Cause of fatal plane crash in Ireland still under investigation

The cause of a small plane crash that killed two people on board in Ireland on Sunday is still under investigation, local media reported on Monday, quoting investigation officials.



Three officials from the Air Accident Investigation Unit have managed to move parts of the plane's wreckage to a nearby warehouse for further examination from the crash site with the help of heavy machinery, said the report.



The remains of the two killed, including the pilot and a seven-year-old boy, were also sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem after they were recovered nearly six hours after the plane crashed on Sunday afternoon.



The pilot killed in the plane crash is confirmed to be a 47-year-old British national whose name will be disclosed after his relatives will arrive in Ireland from Britain on Tuesday, said police. The boy is named Casper Kacprzak who is a son of a Polish national who lived in west Dublin.



According to local media reports, the plane crash happened shortly after it took off at about 2:30 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon from an airfield of the Irish Parachute Club in Clonbullogue, a village in Ireland's central County Offaly.



A total of 16 parachuters were on board the plane, including the father of the seven-year-old boy.



The plane crashed minutes after the 16 parachuters all jumped off it. The wreckage of the Cessna plane was located by rescue team in a bog land less than ten kilometers northwest of the airfield about six hours after it crashed.

