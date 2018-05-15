US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Monday, with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.



Shares of Chinese bio-pharmaceutical company BeiGene, Ltd., surged 7.4 percent to close at 187.03 US dollars apiece, the biggest advancer among the 10 stocks. Meanwhile, stocks of TAL Education Group, the biggest laggard, lost 1.17 percent in market closing.



As of Friday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 3,157.42, marking a 3.13-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 2.15-percent up for the year-to-date returns.



US stocks ended higher on Monday as the trade tensions between China and the United States showed signs of relaxation.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 68.24 points, or 0.27 percent, to 24,899.41. The S&P 500 climbed 2.41 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,730.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.43 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,411.32.

