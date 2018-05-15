Sudan announces gov't reshuffle amid fuel, forex shortage

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Monday issued decrees to reshuffle the government, official SUNA news agency reported.



The decrees appointed seven federal ministers, five state ministers and eight state governors.



Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid was appointed as Interior Minister, Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed Ahmed Al-Dikhairy as Foreign Minister and Mohamed Ahmed Salem as Justice Minister.



Hashim Ali Salem, former minister of minerals, was appointed as minister at the council of ministers, with no new minerals minister named yet.



The surprise cabinet reshuffle came amid a severe shortage in fuel and foreign currencies.

