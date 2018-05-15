Morocco condemns Paris knife attack

Morocco strongly condemned on Monday the knife attack that took place in Paris on Saturday night.
In a message to French President Emmanuel Macron
, the Moroccan King Mohammed VI said he learnt with great grief the sad news of this "despicable terrorist act," in which one person was killed and four others were wounded.
In this painful circumstance, the king expressed, in his personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, to President Macron, to the victims' families and to all the French people, his sincere feelings of compassion and his full solidarity.
The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that one of its "soldiers" had carried out the attack on Saturday evening.