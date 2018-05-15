France's Macron slams Gaza killing

French President Emmanuel Macron
condemned the violence of Israeli armed forces against Palestinian protesters, which led to a large number of Palestinian civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip on Monday and in recent weeks.
Macron made the remarks during his phone calls with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the French presidency said in a statement.
Macron called for restraint and de-escalation and stressed the need for the protests in the coming days to remain peaceful, the French presidency said.
Macron reiterated France's disapproval of the US decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem, in the particular context of the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence and the commemoration of exile for many Palestinian families, said the statement.
"The status of Jerusalem can only be determined between the parties, in a framework negotiated under the auspices of the international community," Macron said.
Macron will exchange views on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the statement.
Earlier in the day, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on Israel to exercise restraint.
"France calls on all actors to show responsibility in order to prevent further unrest," Le Drian said in a statement.
"France again calls on the Israeli authorities to exercise discretion and restraint with respect to the use of force, which must be strictly proportionate," he added.
On Monday, a daylong of violent confrontations between hundreds of Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel left at least 55 Palestinians killed and 2,771 injured, said medical sources.
Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza, told reporters that Israeli army soldiers have shot dead 55 Palestinians and wounded 2,771 others, the bloodiest day since the end of the Israeli large-scale offensive waged on the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2014.
He said that seven of the killed Palestinians on Monday are children, adding that 54 injured are in very critical condition.