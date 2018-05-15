US stocks close higher on eased trade tensions

US stocks ended higher on Monday as trade tensions between China and the United States showed signs of relaxation.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 68.24 points, or 0.27 percent, to 24,899.41. The S&P 500 climbed 2.41 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,730.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.43 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,411.32.



US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Washington and Beijing are working to get Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE, which is suffering from a US exports ban, back into business.



The two sides "are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast," said Trump in a tweet.



The president added that he had instructed the US Commerce Department "to get it done."



Trump's words came ahead of a new round of trade consultations between the two sides later this week.



Last week, all three major indices posted solid gains, with the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rallying 2.3 percent, 2.4 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

