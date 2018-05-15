Russia, Egypt criticize US embassy relocation to Jerusalem

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry criticized the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.



"Nobody should be allowed to act in this manner and unilaterally revise agreements enshrined in the decisions of the international community," Lavrov said here at a joint press conference with Shoukry.



Lavrov recalled that UN-approved principles stipulate that all issues of the final settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, including the status of Jerusalem, should be resolved exclusively through direct dialogue between the leadership of Israel and Palestine.



Both Palestinians and Israelis consider Jerusalem as their capital city, and violence has plagued the region for decades.



Shoukry said that the United States "betrayed" the peace process by opening an embassy in Jerusalem.



"This decision will have its negative consequences for the peace process and the possibility to reinitiate the dialogue between the two parties," he said.



Earlier on Monday in a highly controversial move, the United States opened an embassy in Jerusalem, an ancient city holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin attended the opening ceremony.



It triggered violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces at the Gaza border, killing at least 45 Palestinians and injuring more than 2,000 others.

