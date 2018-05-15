Chinese, Ukrainian cities to promote cooperation

The authorities of the Hulunbuir City of northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Ukraine's northwestern city of Zhytomyr signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to promote all-round cooperation.



In the memo, the governments of two cities voiced their intent to push forward bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, social sphere and other fields.



In particular, they agreed to carry out exchanges between local governments, businesses and public organizations, as well as to provide favorable investment environments to entrepreneurs.



The document was signed by Chen Zhi, vice mayor of Hulunbuir, and Sergiy Sukhomlyn, mayor of Zhytomyr.



In the document, the two parties also pledged to exchange their experience in developing tourism and jointly hold exhibitions, conferences and educational events.



Besides, authorities of two cities vowed to promote people-to-people exchanges for participation in international arts festivals, sports competitions, commemorative anniversaries and significant holidays.

