Yemen's Houthi rebels condemn US embassy opening in Jerusalem

Yemen's dominant Shiites Houthi rebels, who control north of Yemen, strongly condemned the United States opening its embassy in Jerusalem, the group said in a statement on Monday.



"The blatant move comes as a declaration of war against the Arab and Islamic nations," read the statement carried by Houthi-controlled Saba news agency.



It said "the US decision will have unlimited bad consequences on the region."



Earlier on the day, the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem, triggering deadly clashes along the Israeli-Palestinian border, in which at least 55 Palestinians were reportedly killed and over 2,700 wounded.



The Houthis also called on the Yemeni people to participate in mass rallies on Tuesday in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa to protest against the US move.



Backed by the United States, Saudi Arabia and UAE have been leading a devastating war in Yemen since March 2015 to roll back Iranian-allied Houthi rebels and restore Saudi-backed exiled Yemeni government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi into power.

