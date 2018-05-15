Hundreds rally in Jordan in protest of US embassy opening in Jerusalem

Hundreds of Jordanians took to the streets on Monday to protest the "provocative" opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

The protesters, including representatives of several political parties, gathered near the US embassy in the capital Amman, where they burned US and Israeli flags.



"This is a reckless move by the US that will only increase the tension," a demonstrator told Xinhua.



"We are here to send our message to the world that East Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine. There can be no peace without this," he said.



They also condemned the massacre of civilian demonstrators in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli forces.



Earlier in the day, Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said Israel should be held accountable for the killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.



"Israel, which is an occupation force, is responsible for the crimes committed in Gaza on Monday," state-run Petra news agency quoted Momani as saying.



The minister condemned the use of excessive force against Palestinians, saying the lack of a solution to the Palestinian issue will increase violence in the region.



Last December, US President Donald Trump announced his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and ordered the relocation of US Embassy to Israel to the disputed holy city.

