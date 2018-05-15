Canadian general appointed deputy UN force commander in South Korea

Canada's Lieutenant General Wayne Eyre will become the deputy commander of the United Nations Force in South Korea, according to Canada's National Defence Ministry on Monday.



Eyre is the first non-US general officer to hold the post since the international headquarters command was set up 68 years ago.



Since the late 1970s, the United Nations Command has taken a bit of a back seat since the South Koreans and the US took more direct control for the defence of the country.



The ministry said that Canada will increase its contribution to the command from six to 15 staff officers this summer.



It is reported that experts suggest the UN command could have a more significant role to play, particularly if there is a deal to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, or even a full-fledged peace treaty.

