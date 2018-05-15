Morocco launches new programs to upgrade old medinas

Morocco launched on Monday three programs to upgrade its centuries-old medinas inside the cities of Rabat, Fez and Marrakesh.



Three partnership and financing agreements related to these programs were signed in a ceremony chaired by King Mohammed VI at Rabat's Royal Palace.



The upgrading program of the old medina of Rabat, which will run until 2021, will focus on the development of Bab El Had Square at the heart of the city, the strengthening of the signalling system, the setting up of interactive platforms for tourist information, the upgrading of 8 km alleyways, and the building of two underground parking lots with a total capacity of 1,090 vehicles.



The program in Marrakech, which will run between 2018 and 2022, includes the promotion of historic sites, the reinforcement of the signalling system and the lighting network, the establishment of interactive platforms for tourist information, and the building of 6 parking areas.



Concerning the city of Fez, the program until 2023 aims at the rehabilitation of 39 historic sites and 10 mosques and Koranic schools, the upgrading of 11 historic sites, the restoration of Dar Al Makina, in addition to the building of 8 parking areas and the renovation of the signalling system.



Some 150 million US dollars are allocated to these upgrading programs, according to the agreements.

