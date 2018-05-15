260 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan western coast

Libyan Coast Guards on Sunday rescued 260 illegal immigrants of African and Asian nationalities off the country's western coast, navy spokesman said.



"Coast Guards patrol rescued 180 illegal immigrants of African and Asian nationalities on two rubber boats, 36 miles off the coast of the city of Garrabulli (some 60 km east of the capital Tripoli)," navy spokesman, Ayob Qassem, told Xinhua.



The rescued were taken to Tripoli naval base, provided with humanitarian and medical assistance, and handed over to Tripoli's housing center in the presence of international organizations, Qassem added.



Another Coast Guards patrol rescued 80 African illegal immigrants on a rubber boat off the coast of Zawiya city, some 45 km west of Tripoli, and they were also taken to a housing center in the city.

