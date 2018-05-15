Over 55 Palestinians killed in border clashes with Israeli forces

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018. A daylong of violent confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel left at least 55 Palestinians killed and 2,771 injured, said medical sources. (Xinhua/Wissam Nassar)

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018. A daylong of violent confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel left at least 55 Palestinians killed and 2,771 injured, said medical sources. (Xinhua/Wissam Nassar)

Photo taken on May 14, 2018 shows a general view of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City. A daylong of violent confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel left at least 55 Palestinians killed and 2,771 injured, said medical sources. (Xinhua/Wissam Nassar)

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018. A daylong of violent confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel left at least 55 Palestinians killed and 2,771 injured, said medical sources. (Xinhua/Wissam Nassar)

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018. A daylong of violent confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel left at least 55 Palestinians killed and 2,771 injured, said medical sources. (Xinhua/Wissam Nassar)

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018. A daylong of violent confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel left at least 55 Palestinians killed and 2,771 injured, said medical sources. (Xinhua/Wissam Nassar)

A Palestinian man hurls stones at Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018. A daylong of violent confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel left at least 55 Palestinians killed and 2,771 injured, said medical sources. (Xinhua/Wissam Nassar)

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018. A daylong of violent confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel left at least 55 Palestinians killed and 2,771 injured, said medical sources. (Xinhua/Wissam Nassar)