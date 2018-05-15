UNSC to hold emergency meeting on escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The UN Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting to address the violent clashes between Palestinian protestors and Israeli forces along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, a Palestinian envoy said Monday.



Speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, Riyad Mansour, permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, said the meeting would take place "possibly within the next 24 hours."



Mansour said 45 Palestinians were killed, including eight under the age of 16, and more than 2,000 were injured in violent clashes with Israeli forces on Monday when the United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem, which triggered the escalation of conflict at the Gaza border.



The escalation has brought the number of casualties since March 30, when the Palestinians in Gaza first held the "Great Return March" protests, to almost 100 dead and more than 11,000 injured.



"We condemn in the strongest term this atrocity by the Israeli occupying forces using this massive fire power against civilians who have the right to demonstrate peacefully," said Mansour.



He further demanded international protection for the civilian population and called on the Security Council to condemn "this massacre" and to provide security to the Palestinians.



When asked about forming an independent investigation that he had earlier urged, Mansour said 14 members of the Security Council were receptive to the idea but one member "was obstructing the Council from doing so."



He added the UNHRC in Geneva, the world body's human rights organ, may undertake the task of establishing such an independent commission.



Mansour said he expects the Palestinian leadership later Monday to decide on whether to refer to the recent events as war crimes, as the Palestinian National Council has recommended.



Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel security forces to exercise maximum restraint in the use of live fire and called on Hamas, who governs Gaza, and the protest leaders to prevent violent actions and provocations.



He called for attention to the local exhaustion of essential medical supplies, drugs and equipment, noting that humanitarian funding and improved access is urgently needed.



The UN chief reiterated his support for the two-state solution "with Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace, each with its capital in Jerusalem."



President of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak also expressed concern over the matter, saying "I regret the loss of life. And I call for calm, restraint and dialogue."

