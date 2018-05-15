Royal ploughing ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand

People in traditional costumes attend the royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2018. The annual event marks the beginning of the rice growing season in Thailand. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

People in traditional costumes attend the royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2018. The annual event marks the beginning of the rice growing season in Thailand. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

People in traditional costumes attend the royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2018. The annual event marks the beginning of the rice growing season in Thailand. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

People in traditional costumes attend the royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2018. The annual event marks the beginning of the rice growing season in Thailand. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

People in traditional costumes attend the royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2018. The annual event marks the beginning of the rice growing season in Thailand. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun attends the royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2018. The annual event marks the beginning of the rice growing season in Thailand.(Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A participant shows sacred rice seeds picked up from the ground during the royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)