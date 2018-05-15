Violence claims 12 lives during rural body elections in India's West Bengal

The violence and clashes during rural body (panchayat) elections in India's eastern state of West Bengal Monday claimed 12 lives, officials said.



The violence began soon after the polling began in the state at 7:00 a.m. local time on Monday.



"The number of deaths this year was far fewer than those in earlier years. We tried our best to achieve a completely peaceful election. But despite our efforts a few sporadic incidents and deaths took place," state's Police Chief Surajit Kar Purkayastha told media.



A local news agency quoted Purkayastha as saying 12 deaths were reported



According to election commission officials, 75.5 percent polling was reported until 5 p.m. across the state.



Earlier during the day, a low intensity blast went off at a polling station in Cooch Behar district injuring 20 people.



Reports said a media vehicle was damaged in clashes in South 24 Parganas district and five journalists were injured during clashes in Birpara of Alipurduar district.



Reports said many ballot boxes have been set on fire and looted, besides ballot papers teared by the attackers.



Officials said ballot papers are being used instead of Electronic Voting Machines.



Police have fired dozens of tear smoke shells and warning shots to disperse the arsonists.



Officials said some policemen were also reported to be injured during violence.



Meanwhile, India's federal home ministry has sought a report from West Bengal government in view of the violence during panchayat elections.



Votes are scheduled to be counted on Thursday, officials said.

