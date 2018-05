Traditional Syrian Haresa cake

A Syrian dessert maker shows a big dish of Haresa in the town of Nabk, north of Damascus, Syria on May 13, 2018. Haresa is a kind of traditional cake made by semolina. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A Syrian dessert maker makes Haresa cake in the town of Nabk, north of Damascus, Syria on May 13, 2018. Haresa is a kind of traditional cake made by semolina. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows a Haresa cake in the town of Nabk, north of Damascus, Syria. Haresa is a kind of traditional cake made by semolina. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows a Haresa cake in the town of Nabk, north of Damascus, Syria. Haresa is a kind of traditional cake made by semolina. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)