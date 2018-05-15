Damascene Roses harvested in Syria

Syrian children take part in the picking process of the famous Damask, or Damascene Rose, in the town of al-Marah, north of the capital Damascus, Syria, on May 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows the famous Damask, or Damascene Roses in the town of al-Marah, north of the capital Damascus, Syria. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A Syrian farmer boils rose water during the distillation process of the famous Damask, or Damascene Rose in the town of al-Marah, north of the capital Damascus, Syria, on May 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A Syrian boy carries a barrel of the famous Damask, or Damascene Roses, in the town of al-Marah, north of the capital Damascus, Syria, on May 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Syrian children take part in the picking process of the famous Damask, or Damascene Rose in the town of al-Marah, north of the capital Damascus, Syria, on May 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A Syrian woman takes part in the picking process of the famous Damask, or Damascene Rose in the town of al-Marah, north of the capital Damascus, Syria, on May 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)