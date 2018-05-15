Yemenis prepare for Ramadan

A man renovates decoration of a mosque ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 14, 2018. Thousands of people in the war-torn Yemen are going to receive this Ramadan amid despair and harsh living conditions as a result of the three-year-long military conflict that started in 2015 and is still raging across the country. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A man shops at a market ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 14, 2018. Thousands of people in the war-torn Yemen are going to receive this Ramadan amid despair and harsh living conditions as a result of the three-year-long military conflict that started in 2015 and is still raging across the country. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A man renovates decoration of a mosque ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 14, 2018. Thousands of people in the war-torn Yemen are going to receive this Ramadan amid despair and harsh living conditions as a result of the three-year-long military conflict that started in 2015 and is still raging across the country. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A man looks at grains at a market ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 14, 2018. Thousands of people in the war-torn Yemen are going to receive this Ramadan amid despair and harsh living conditions as a result of the three-year-long military conflict that started in 2015 and is still raging across the country. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A Yemeni man carries his sister and goods for Ramadan in a wheelbarrow ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 14, 2018. Thousands of people in the war-torn Yemen are going to receive this Ramadan amid despair and harsh living conditions as a result of the three-year-long military conflict that started in 2015 and is still raging across the country. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A man selects spices at a market ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 14, 2018. Thousands of people in the war-torn Yemen are going to receive this Ramadan amid despair and harsh living conditions as a result of the three-year-long military conflict that started in 2015 and is still raging across the country. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)