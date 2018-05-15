Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on bilateral dialogue mechanism

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday agreed on a mechanism for formal and bilateral dialogue and to establish six joint working groups for discussions on all key areas, officials said.



The two sides finalized the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), a joint action plan for cooperation in key areas of counter-terrorism and for reduction of violence and promotion of peace and reconciliation involving repatriation of refugees and joint economic development, a joint statement said after high level bilateral talks here.



The six joint working groups will be formed to implement the seven principles agreed in the meeting between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the latter's visit to Afghan capital Kabul last month.



Both sides had agreed in the APAPPS to undertake effective actions against fugitives and the irreconcilable elements posing security threats to either side. Both countries also committed to deny the use of their respective territory by any country, network, group or individuals for anti-state activities against either country



Afghan deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai led his side in the fourth meeting of the APAPPS while the Pakistani delegation was headed by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.



"APAPPS provides a framework to strengthen mutual trust and deepen interaction in all spheres of bilateral engagements. It is also a mechanism for finding solutions to bilateral areas of concern," the joint statement said.



It said both sides also agreed that effective and full implementation of APAPPS would contribute towards the common objectives of eliminating terrorism and achieving peace, stability, prosperity and development of the peoples of the two countries.

