87 killed, 136 injured in storms across India

At least 87 people were killed and 136 others injured across India after storms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning hit many states, officials said Monday.



The worst affected Uttar Pradesh reported 52 deaths.



"A total of 52 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal, 13 in Andhra Pradesh, five in Bihar, three in Telangana and two in the national capital - New Delhi," India's state-run broadcaster All India Radio said.



Local news agency quoting officials said 136 people were injured in the affected states.



The storms hit the states Sunday evening, wreaking havoc by uprooting trees, electricity poles and transformers.



Indian meteorological department officials said squall and dust storm with a wind speed of up to 109 km/h hit the capital city and its outskirts.



The storms caused disruption in flight, rail and metro operations in the capital city, affecting commuters.



Reports from Uttar Pradesh said nearly 100 houses were gutted in a fire which broke out due to lightning in Sambhal.



Several areas in the affected states faced power outages as electricity lines were snapped.



Meteorological department officials said thunderstorms are expected across north-west India over the next 48 to 72 hours, as several weather phenomena, including western disturbances, converge.



Last week 18 people were killed in thunderstorm and rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh.



Earlier this month at least 124 people were killed and more than 300 others injured in several states due to dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning.

