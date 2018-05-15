Myanmar formally sets new daily minimum wage for workers

The Myanmar government has formally set new daily minimum wage of 4,800 kyats (3.52 US dollars) for workers for an eight-hour working day irrespective of type and location of work.



According to an announcement of the National Committee for Designating Minimum Wages issued late on Monday, the minimum wage apply to private enterprises which have over 10 employees but not small and family-owned businesses with less than 10 employees.



After ground discussions among employees, employers and experts, the new unanimous minimum wage was set across the country, the announcement said.



The minimum wages law, enacted in 2013, was once set at 3,600 kyats applicable for business running with over 15 workers.



Meanwhile, the Myanmar government has also announced raising the salary of civil servants across the country with effect from the month of April.



An announcement of the Ministry of Planning and Finance said the current annual salary ranges will be increased by 10-20 percent respectively.



Considering civil servants and military service personnel to play a crucial role in the development of the country and to promote their livelihood, the government is making so adjustment to their cost of living, it added.

