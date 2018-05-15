Hong Kong students achieve outstanding results at Asian Physics Olympiad

Hong Kong middle school students have won one gold, one silver and three bronze medals and an honourable mention at the 19th Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO), according to a press release from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on May 14.



Hong Kong's Secretary for Education Yeung Yun-hung, congratulated the team on their impressive results. "The remarkable results achieved by the Hong Kong team this year demonstrate our students' great potential in physics," he said.



Yeung said that the education bureau of the HKSAR government will continue to nurture more students with an interest and talent in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and support STEM-related activities, so as to enrich the talent pool of Hong Kong and enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong in the international arena.



The APhO was held from May 6 to May 12 in Hanoi, Vietnam, with 188 students from 25 countries and regions with outstanding abilities in physics participating in it. The event aims at promoting physics education and to nurture and inspire teenagers who are highly talented in physics.

