Burundi urges DR Congo to cooperate in arresting perpetrators of deadly attack

Burundi Monday urged the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) to cooperate with Burundi to arrest militants who killed 26 people in northwestern Burundi.



Early investigations showed that criminals retreated to the DR Congo after carrying out the attack, said Burundian Attorney General Sylvestre Nyandwi at a press conference held in the capital Bujumbura.



"We have set up a judiciary inquiry commission that has been given one month to conclude its investigations. The commission should also have, in one month, to set the case before trial," said Nyandwi.



The militants attacked a Burundian village in Buganda district, Cibitoke province on May 12, killing 24 people on the spot and causing two others to die in the hospital.



Burundian Public Security and Disaster Management Minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni said on Saturday that the Burundian government has been in touch with DR Congo's leaders to plan a joint operation to fight the militants.

